WATCH: Anderson Cooper Blasts GOP Leadership for Putting Insurrection Inciting Jim Jordan on 1/6 Panel

Shortly after the January 6th insurrection on the Capitol, Republicans said the rights things about investigating the event. But in the months that have followed, GOP leadership has shown that their only goal is to protect Donald Trump at any cost.

So when Kevin McCarthy submitted a list of Republicans to serve on a 1/6 panel, he included some interesting names. 3 of the 5 lawmakers he named voted against certifying the election. And not surprisingly, he included top Trump sycophant Jim Jordan on his list. Anderson Cooper ripped that decision on his Monday show.

The CNN host began, “House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy named his picks for the select committee on the January 6th attack on the capitol. No surprise, some of his choices wanted the same outcome by different means as the rioters did. They wanted to overturn election results. In fact, they voted to. One even boasted about it.”

Cooper then played a clip of Jordan saying, “I don’t know how you can ever convince me that President Trump didn’t win this thing based on all the things you see.”

Anderson Cooper slams GOP for putting insurrection inspiring Jim Jordan on 1/6 panel. pic.twitter.com/JjXJTmPnWz — PoliticusUSA (@politicususa) July 20, 2021

Correspondent Ryan Nobles weighed in, “There is a pretty compelling body of evidence that says just that, Anderson. And that is part of what this select committee’s task is to do, to connect those dots to figure out what went wrong here on January 6th, and then come up with solutions to prevent it from ever happening in the future. That’s why there was a lot of concern about the picks that Kevin McCarthy was going to make to this panel.”

Naming Jordan to the panel was a first class troll job by McCarthy. It remains to be seen if Speaker Nancy Pelosi will veto the choice.

