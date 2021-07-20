A Good Man and a Good Doctor: Fox’s Neil Cavuto Defends Dr. Fauci From Republican Slams [VIDEO]

2.3k SHARES Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Pinterest Reddit Print Mail Flipboard

For a year now, Dr. Anthony Fauci has been appearing at House and Senate hearings concerning COVID. And over that time, the world renowned immunologist has held his tongue as he was attacked by Republican lawmakers.

He finally broke on Tuesday and exploded on Kentucky senator and world class troll Rand Paul. While talking about the incident, Neil Cavuto praised Fauci and said that criticism of him was not constructive.

The Fox host told his audience:

“He has been vilified to the point that you’d think he was Lex Luthor. I don’t know how productive that is. What might have been missed and the source of all of this, I get that. But to make him the target of attacks, I think that a lot of this has to go back to his departure from the former president, Donald Trump at the time. But whatever is behind it, I don’t see it being constructive.” https://twitter.com/Acyn/status/1417583193339961350

Cavuto’s guest, Dr. Bob Lahita agreed, noting, “He’s an excellent individual, an excellent doctor. I have known him as a physician for, gee, I guess it’s been about 40 years or more. And so I think it’s unfortunate that we have to attack an individual who has such an important role in our society.”

“At his core,” Cavuto said, “he’s a good man and a good doctor.”

Fauci has obviously been made out to be a scapegoat by Republican lawmakers and personalities looking to protect Donald Trump. It was nice to see him defended for once on Fox News.