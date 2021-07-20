WATCH: Tom Brady Delivers a Stinging Blow to ‘Friend’ Donald Trump During Tuesday White House Visit

Now that Donald Trump is out of the White House, classic traditions are returning. While the 45th president was in office, many championship teams opted not to visit 1600 Penn because of his presence.

But teams are now returning to visit with Biden. Today, the Super Bowl Champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers met with the President. At one point during the celebration, quarterback Tom Brady took a shot at Trump.

Brady noted, “Not a lot of people think that we could have won. In fact, I think about 40% of the people still don’t think we won.” Biden responded, “I understand that.” Brady followed up, “You understand that Mr. President?”

NEW: Tom Brady at the White House on the Bucs' Super Bowl run: "Not a lot of people think that we could have won. In fact, I think about 40% of the people still don't think we won." Biden: "I understand that." Brady: "You understand that, Mr. President?" pic.twitter.com/wfFMx0Powi — Yahoo News (@YahooNews) July 20, 2021

The comment was an obvious dig at Trump’s continued attempts to overturn the 2020 election results. This jibe is likely to be especially stinging to the former president.

Brady and Trump are acquaintances who have played golf together in the past. And the quarterback took heat at one point when a Make America Great hat was spotted in his locker.

The quarterback explained, “He sent it tome via R.K.K (Robert Kraft, the Patriots owner and a friend to Trump). He always gives me a call and different types of motivational speeches at different times. So now that he’s running for president, he sent me a hat, and he gave it to R.K.K. a couple weeks ago. So it found its way to my locker.”

And Trump said of Brady in 2017, “He’s a friend of mine, he’s a great guy, and he’s a great athlete obviously, but he’s a winner.”