White House/Pelosi COVID Cases Show Why Unvaccinated Republicans Are Dropping Dead

The breakthrough White House and Pelosi staff COVID cases show the difference between vaccinated Democrats who get a little sick while unvaccinated Republicans die.

A Pelosi Staff And White House Official Got COVID

Axios reported:

A White House official and a staff member for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) have both tested positive for COVID-19 after attending the same reception last week, officials confirmed to Axios. While both individuals are vaccinated and mildly symptomatic, they illustrate how Americans inoculated against the coronavirus can still contract and, potentially, unknowingly transmit the virus — even at the highest levels of the nation’s government.

Meanwhile, Unvaccinated Infected Republicans Are Dying

Trump and the Republican Party made the COVID vaccine a partisan issue, and the nation is seeing the impact of this decision daily. The number of unvaccinated eligible Americans strongly skew toward self-identified Republicans. These Republicans are making up the vast majority of current coronavirus deaths in the United States.

With the rise of variants, there are going to be breakthrough COVID cases, but the difference is that vaccinated people who get a breakthrough case won’t get as sick and die.

COVID 19 is becoming a mostly Republican pandemic, and the cases in the White House and Speaker’s office are more proof of how getting vaccinated saves lives.