Rep. Madeleine Dean (D-PA) said that Kevin McCarthy is running a 1/6 cover-up for Trump that will backfire.

Kevin McCarthy Is Running A Cover-Up Operation

Video of Rep. Dean:

Rep. Madeleine Dean (D-PA) accuses Kevin McCarthy of running a 1/6 cover-up for Trump. pic.twitter.com/L0JK8J4TBr — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) July 21, 2021

Rep. Dean said on MSNBC’s Deadline: White House, “ The sniveling of Leader McCarthy and saying he’ll set up a new commission is just a cover-up. What is he afraid of learning about the truth and the facts of what led to January the 6th, what happened on January 6th, what did the president do, and what did he fail to do? What did others do to either aid or abet this? What’s he afraid of? What I’m afraid of we will not learn from this, and we will have history repeat itself. Our democracy is at stake here , and Leader McCarthy needs to get out of the way. “

The 1/6 Cover-Up For Trump Will Fail

Kevin McCarthy’s cover-up operation will fail because his efforts to discredit the investigation before it begins will not be able to obscure the truth when it comes out.

Leader McCarthy has trashed the Constitution and bought into the political fool’s gold that is Donald Trump.

McCarthy is running a cover-up in exchange for a chance to become Speaker of the House in 2023.

Rep. McCarthy is running a cover-up operation because no other reason for pulling all of his selections to the 1/6 Committee makes sense.

It doesn’t matter how many Republicans are on the Committee, the truth will be revealed.