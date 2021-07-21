6.6k SHARES Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Pinterest Reddit Print Mail Flipboard

Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) spoke to reporters after McCarthy pulled the GOP members of the 1/6 Committee and suggested McCarthy is a danger to democracy.

Liz Cheney Had Strong Words About Kevin McCarthy Not Defending The Constitution

Video of Rep. Cheney:

Rep. Liz Cheney basically calls Kevin McCarthy unfit for office, "I think that any person who would be third in line to the presidency must demonstrate a commitment to the constitution and a commitment to the rule of law and minority leader has not done that. " pic.twitter.com/PgT7lmZoPJ — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) July 21, 2021

Rep. Cheney said when asked about McCarthy, deserving to be Speaker of the House, “ I think that any person who would be third in line to the presidency must demonstrate a commitment to the constitution and a commitment to the rule of law and the minority leader has not done that.”

If Kevin McCarthy Won’t Protect The Constitution And The Rule Of Law, He Is A Danger To Democracy.

By pulling his picks off of the 1/6 Committee, McCarthy is showing that his loyalty is to Donald Trump, not democracy, the Constitution, or the American people.

Rep. Cheney was right, but I would go one step beyond her comments. Not only is McCarthy unfit to be Speaker, but he is also unfit to be a member of Congress.

