Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) spoke to reporters after McCarthy pulled the GOP members of the 1/6 Committee and suggested McCarthy is a danger to democracy.
Liz Cheney Had Strong Words About Kevin McCarthy Not Defending The Constitution
Video of Rep. Cheney:
Rep. Liz Cheney basically calls Kevin McCarthy unfit for office, "I think that any person who would be third in line to the presidency must demonstrate a commitment to the constitution and a commitment to the rule of law and minority leader has not done that. " pic.twitter.com/PgT7lmZoPJ
— Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) July 21, 2021
Rep. Cheney said when asked about McCarthy, deserving to be Speaker of the House, “ I think that any person who would be third in line to the presidency must demonstrate a commitment to the constitution and a commitment to the rule of law and the minority leader has not done that.”
If Kevin McCarthy Won’t Protect The Constitution And The Rule Of Law, He Is A Danger To Democracy.
By pulling his picks off of the 1/6 Committee, McCarthy is showing that his loyalty is to Donald Trump, not democracy, the Constitution, or the American people.
Rep. Cheney was right, but I would go one step beyond her comments. Not only is McCarthy unfit to be Speaker, but he is also unfit to be a member of Congress.
Mr. Easley is the managing editor, who is White House Press Pool, and a Congressional correspondent for PoliticusUSA. Jason has a Bachelor’s Degree in Political Science. His graduate work focused on public policy, with a specialization in social reform movements.
Awards and Professional Memberships
Member of the Society of Professional Journalists and The American Political Science Association