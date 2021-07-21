Report: Bill O’Reilly is Blocking his One of his 6 Sexual Harassment Accusers From Appearing on The View

297 SHARES Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Pinterest Reddit Print Mail Flipboard

At one point, Bill O’Reilly and Megyn Kelly were, unquestionably, the two biggest names in cable news. Both personalities, though, have had a stunning fall from grace.

Kelly moved over to ABC via a megadeal, but left the network after she defended blackface live on air. She was last seen on Twitter trolling tennis champion Naomi Osaka.

It went even worse for O’Reilly. He left Fox News after 6 different women accused him of sexual misconduct. O’Reilly is trying to rebuild his career by going on a tour with Donald Trump. The duo, though is having trouble selling tickets to their events.

And now the former Fox personality has more trouble on his hands. According to a report from the Daily Beast, O’Reilly is working to prevent one of his accusers from appearing on The View.

As of now, he’s been able to prevent the spot. An ABC spokesperson said, “We were notified late yesterday about a temporary restraining order issued by a court against Andrea Mackris. We decided to postpone her interview pending further developments. We look forward to welcoming her to ‘The View’ at a later date.”

Mackris responded to the move by saying, “I have not been served with anything, but apparently Bill O’Reilly was able to interfere with my appearance on The View.”

O’Reilly may or may not be in his rights to stop this appearance. This story, however, is not likely to make tickets for his and Trump’s tour sell faster.

