Speaker Pelosi said in a statement:

Advertising

Monday evening, the Minority Leader recommended 5 Members to serve on the Select Committee. I have spoken with him this morning about the objections raised about Representatives Jim Banks and Jim Jordan and the impact their appointments may have on the integrity of the investigation. I also informed him that I was prepared to appoint Representatives Rodney Davis, Kelly Armstrong and Troy Nehls, and requested that he recommend two other Members. With respect for the integrity of the investigation, with an insistence on the truth and with concern about statements made and actions taken by these Members, I must reject the recommendations of Representatives Banks and Jordan to the Select Committee. The unprecedented nature of January 6th demands this unprecedented decision.

Jim Jordan Could Be Called To Testify Before The 1/6 Committee

It was a no-brainer for Pelosi to reject Jordan, whose sole purpose for serving on the committee would have been to turn it into a circus. Jordan told reporters on Tuesday that he wanted to use the committee to investigate Speaker Pelosi for the insurrection.

However, what most likely got him booted off of the committee was Rep. Jordan’s admission that he may be called as a witness to testify in the investigation, which means that Kevin McCarthy wanted someone who potentially provided aid and comfort to the domestic terrorists to serve on the committee investigating the terrorist attack.

Advertising

Advertising

The 1/6 Committee is a serious probe, which means it has no place for a partisan clown like Jim Jordan.