WATCH: Jim Jordan Says Democrats Are to Blame For the Insurrection Because They “Normalized Anarchy”

On the day Donald Trump took office, Americans took to the streets in protests. The 4 years following saw plenty more protests against the actions of Trump and police brutality.

The vast majority of these protests were peaceful. Some of them did feature fights or looting, but there was nothing that could compare to the Trump supporters insurrection that happened on January 6th.

Republicans, of course, tried to say that the insurrection featured members of the Black Lives Matter movement or Antifa. But there has been absolutely no evidence of that. Still, that did not keep Jim Jordan from rehashing the lie to try to explain what occurred in January.

Jordan was answering questions after Nancy Pelosi vetoed him off the 1/6 congressional panel. The Ohio congressman was asked why the insurrection actually occurred. He told reporters:

“My answer is because what happened all last year. The Democrats normalized anarchy. They normalized rioting and looting and rioters and looters attacks on law enforcement personnel, when rioters and looters destroyed small businesses, what did Democrats did? They went out and raised money to bail them out of jail and they continued to talk about defunding the police.”

Jim Jordan says Jan. 6 happened because “the Democrats normalized anarchy.” pic.twitter.com/xy0zFCsr9m — Andrew Solender (@AndrewSolender) July 21, 2021

Jordan was clearly placed on the panel by Kevin McCarthy to disrupt the proceedings and generally be a troll. And today, he proved that Pelosi made the right decision in removing him.