GOP Terrified As Pelosi Vows 1/6 Committee Will Find Those Who Organized And Funded Capitol Attack

Speaker Pelosi said at her weekly press conference that the 1/6 Committee would find those who messaged with, organized, and funded the Capitol attack.

Video:

This is why Republicans are so scared. Speaker Pelosi says the 1/6 Committee is going to investigate those who messaged with, funded, and brought the insurrectionists to the Capitol. In other words, a whole bunch of House Republicans could be caught in that net. pic.twitter.com/wRDBR4HgtF

Speaker Pelosi said:

Because it was not possible in this timeframe, last month we passed our legislation for a select committee. A select committee is a bipartisan committee with a quorum and it is investigating the causes of what happened on January 6th, and to find out how it was organized, who paid for it, who messaged to get those people here for the assault on the Capitol. Well over 100 people were injured and some died.

I will never forget the trauma caused not only for our members but for our staff and for the people who work in the Capitol to make our work possible. Some of you were here that day as well. You can attest to the fact it was not all love, hugs, and kisses, as it has been characterized, mischaracterize, shall we say. So we named the commission and it is bipartisan. We have a quorum. Staff is being hired to do the job. We are there to seek the truth. We are there to get the truth and not Trump. It seems to be what the other side is obsessed about.