Despite him overseeing the loss of the White House, Senate and Congress, the GOP will keep Donald Trump as their party’s figurehead. It’s a risky proposition considering he incited and insurrection on the US Capitol following his election loss.

And the more stories that come about Trump’s feelings on the riots, the harder it gets to defend him. Authors Phil Rucker and Carol Leonnig recently released a tape of the former president discussing January 6th. Trump claimed that the police had actually “ushered” the rioters into the building.

Jim Acosta and Brian Stelter talked about the new tape on CNN Thursday. “I cannot get over how delusional this sounds,” said Acosta. “I mean, the lies. It’s just nuts. But does it sound like the former president is emboldened to spin even more outrageous lies about January 6th as time passes on the deadly attack? We see this video day after day. It sounds delusional to listen to what he is saying.”

“Yeah, emboldened is the word,” responded Stelter. “That is why this is relevant. We’ve seeing him over time dig in further and further and lies on this level are like a power trip. They are a challenge to the audience. Lies on this level, delusions on this level, you know, you’re daring people not to believe their eyes and own ears and daring people to deny what they know them to be true.”

Jim Acosta says Trump's latest 'delusional' lies about the insurrection invite his supporters to live in alternate reality. pic.twitter.com/FllEoH3zfQ — PoliticusUSA (@politicususa) July 22, 2021

Acosta closed the segment remarking, “Yeah. He’s inviting his supporters to go and live in this cult-like alternate reality that he inhabits.”

The constant flow of stories about Trump seem to be getting to him. He recently released a statement calling them fake news. But in this case, the proof is in the tape.

