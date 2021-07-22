Lara Trump: I Was Thrilled When My Maskless 3 Year-Old Came Home From School Sick

The tide seems to be turning a bit this week. With COVID surging mainly in red states, Republicans suddenly seem willing to endorse vaccines. Fox hosts Steve Doocy and Sean Hannity encouraged their viewers to look into the shot. And long-time holdout and number 2 Republican in the House, Steve Scalise got his jab.

Conservatives, though, still seem focused on creating a culture war over masks. Ron DeSantis, despite a massive COVID surge in Florida, says he won’t issue a mask mandate on schools this fall. And Lara Trump, daughter-in-law of the former president, said she was thrilled the other day when her maskless daughter came home from school sick.

Trump told the hosts of Fox & Friends, “The idea that we’re going to make our children sit in school masked up all day long I think is absolutely ludicrous.”

The wife of Eric Trump continued, “My daughter, Carolina, last week had a cold. Every parent knows that’s a nightmare. I have to tell you, I was so thrilled because I know that she is actually getting in contact with viruses and germs and bacteria that will allow her to develop an immune system.”



Trump closed, “This is absolutely insane. As a parent, I can tell you I’m not going to be masking up my children. It is not going to happen.”

COVID-19, of course, isn’t the chicken pox or a cold, it is a deadly illness. And while children do much better with the illness than adults, some are still passing away or having serious side effects.