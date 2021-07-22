The FBI Admits That Its Investigation Into Brett Kavanaugh Was A Scam

Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse (D-RI) released information from the FBI confirming that the investigation into Brett Kavanaugh was a scam.

The FBI Investigation Was A Scam Directed By The Trump White House

According to a statement from the office of Sen. Whitehouse, “Nearly two years later and after repeated follow-up requests, the FBI finally responded to Whitehouse and Coons’s questions. The June 30, 2021 letter from the FBI Office of Congressional Affairs revealed new information on the Kavanaugh investigation: that Justice Kavanaugh’s nomination “was the first time that the FBI set-up a tip line for a nominee undergoing Senate confirmation,” and that tip line received “over 4,500 tips, including phone calls and electronic submissions.” The FBI apparently pursued none of these tips. Instead, by the FBI’s own account, it merely “provided all relevant tips” to Trump’s Office of White House Counsel, the very office that had constrained and directed the limited investigation.”

Advertising

The FBI didn’t investigate any of the tips about Trump’s Supreme Court nominee and sexual assault. Instead, they turned them over to the White House, where the tips were buried and never investigated.

The Brett Kavanaugh Investigation Was A Cover-Up

The FBI investigation into sexual assault allegations against then-Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh was fake. It was an investigation in name only where the outcome was predetermined. The fact that the FBI went along with this betrayal of the American people suggests a level of corruption that has led to lingering mistrust of the Bureau that continues through today.

Advertising

Advertising

The reality is that a seated Supreme Court Justice might be a sex criminal, and the FBI, Trump administration, and the Republican Party put him there.

Advertising