WATCH: Lawyer For Capitol Police Officer Blasted by Tucker Carlson Says His Client is Getting Death Threats

In the post-Trump reality, many things have changed. The GOP is no longer the party that backs the blue. Instead, Republican lawmakers have refused to meet with injured police officers and Conservative talking heads question their actions.

Earlier this week, Tucker Carlson dedicated a segment of his show to blasting Capitol officer Harry Dunn. He told his audience, “On Tuesday, Nancy Pelosi will call a Capitol Police Officer called Harry Dunn. Dunn will pretend to speak for the country’s law enforcement community. But it turns out Dunn has very little in common with your average cop. Dunn is an angry left-wing political activist whose social media feeds are full of praise, not coincidentally for Nancy Pelosi.”

That officer is now receiving death threats according to his lawyer.

Mark Zaid, who is representing Dunn, talked about Carlson’s comments with Claire McCaskill, who was filling in for Nicolle Wallace. The former senator asked, “Talk about where he is today in terms of dealing with what he had to encounter that day and how strongly he feels about the way Tucker Carlson said it that he somehow was not an average cop.”

Zaid responded:

“It was not until last night, after Tucker Carlson made that despicable monologue, that he started receiving the most vile hate messages, racist attacks through social media. It is not a coincidence that those attacks started after Tucker Carlson made his comments and I attribute those directly to Carlson just like when I experienced death threats when I was representing the IC whistleblower during the first impeachment hearings. Those death threats started after right-wing social media and talking heads like Carlson started speaking out and naming us publicly.”

Watch a clip of the segment below, courtesy of MSNBC:

The lawyer for a Capitol Police officer called out by Tucker Carlson says his client is now receiving death threats. pic.twitter.com/vf07M5YjDI — PoliticusUSA (@politicususa) July 23, 2021

