WATCH: Meghan McCain Says Pelosi Should Have Been Willing to Play Ball With McCarthy After He Tried to Sabotage 1/6 Panel by Placing Banks, Jordan on It

At nearly every turn, Republicans have resisted any attempts to look into the events of January 6th. Things got closer this week when congress looked to convene a panel to investigate the riots.

Kevin McCarthy, though, decided to throw a grenade into the investigation by placing Trump sycophants Jim Banks and Jim Jordan on the panel. Nancy Pelosi had no choice but to veto the selections causing McCarthy to pull all of his appointees.

The hosts of The View discussed the events during Thursday’s show. Joy Behar began by noting that Kevin McCarthy is involved in the investigation since he spoke by phone with Trump that day. She continued, “How is he capable to be trusted to handle this kind of a situation? He can’t be.”

Not surprisingly, McCain attempted to both sides the situation. Despite McCarthy’s bad faith effort, Pelosi should have “played ball.”

“I think they’re all bad. I think this is why Americans are so disgusted and overwhelmed with the vast majority of what happens on Capitol Hill,” she said. “These two people have to learn how to work together. Republicans and Democrats have to learn to live together.”

HOPES FOR BIPARTISAN JAN. 6 COMMITTEE DASHED? GOP Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy pulled all of his Republican nominees for the bipartisan committee after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi rejected two of his picks — the co-hosts weigh in. https://t.co/HrN7Uy3TeU pic.twitter.com/elKIyEhf0t — The View (@TheView) July 22, 2021

McCain does not have much time left on The View as she recently announced that she will be doing something. While she is still there, however, she will continue to push GOP talking points and attempt to both sides each and every issue.

