Alabama Republican Governor Rips The Unvaccinated For Spreading COVID

As the coronavirus increasingly becomes a pandemic of unvaccinated Republicans, Gov. Kay Ivey is calling them out.

Ivey Says It Is Time To Blame The Unvaccinated For Letting Us Down

Ivey told reporters according to Politico:

But the remarks from the governor grew more pointed when she was pressed on what it would take for greater numbers of Alabamans to get their shots. “I don’t know. You tell me,” Ivey said. “Folks [are] supposed to have common sense. But it’s time to start blaming the unvaccinated folks, not the regular folks. It’s the unvaccinated folks that are letting us down.”

Republicans Are Changing Their Tone On COVID Because It Is Impacting Them.

Alabama has the lowest vaccination rate in the country, and it is also the state where Donald Trump beat Joe Biden by 25 points in 2020.

Republicans didn’t take COVID seriously when they thought of it as a pandemic that was impacting New York and Los Angeles, but now that the right’s anti-vaccination campaign has taken root in their back yards, they are begging supporters to get vaccinated.

COVID is going to wreck the economies of these states and kill scores of Republicans. All of these deaths will have been easily preventable.

Republicans aren’t “owning the libs” by not getting vaccinated. They are destroying themselves and their party. Republican election officials see the writing on the wall. COVID could be a mass extinction event for the GOP.

