Sarah Huckabee Sanders Promises To Spread COVID If Elected Arkansas Governor

Sarah Huckabee Sanders took to Fox News to assure Arkansas citizens that if elected governor, she will not implement basic COVID safety steps.

Sarah Huckabee Sanders Promises To Follow Ron DeSantis And Spread COVID

Video of Huckabee Sanders:

Advertising

With COVID cases spiking in mostly unvaccinated Arkansas, Former WH Press Sec. Sarah Huckabee Sanders says if she is elected governor there will be no mask or vaccine mandate: “We believe in personal freedom and responsibility.” pic.twitter.com/TDOGnBbUwy — The Recount (@therecount) July 23, 2021

Sarah Huckabee Sanders said, “Gov. DeSantis is exactly right. He has done a great job in Florida. If I am elected governor here in Arkansas, we will not have mask mandates. We will not have mandates on the vaccine. We will not shut down churches, schools, and other large gatherings because we believe in personal freedom and responsibility. That’s one of the key cornerstones, frankly, of our country.”

Advertising

Advertising

Sanders’ role model is the governor of one of three states that account for 40% of the new COVID infections in the country. Twenty percent of all new COVID infections nationally are in Florida, but this is the state that Sarah Huckabee Sanders wants to follow.

Sarah Huckabee Sanders Is Promising More Deaths And COVID In Arkansas

The personal responsibility argument doesn’t work during a pandemic because viruses don’t differentiate based on political messaging.

Advertising

Sarah Huckabee Sanders was basically promising not to keep the people of Arkansas safe no matter how bad things get in the state.