Trump Trashes His Big Lie By Spending Nothing On 2020 Election Review

Instead, the Save America leadership PAC — which has few limits on how it can spend its money — has paid for some of the former president’s travel, legal costs and staff, along with other expenses, according to the people, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to describe the group’s inner workings. The PAC has held onto much of its cash. Trump’s Spending Debunks The Big Lie

Trump thinks that he is projecting strength by having a big super PAC bank account, but by refusing to spend a single penny to bankroll any of the efforts to review the 2020 election, the failed former president is admitting that the election was legitimate and he lost.

The big lie is a marketing gimmick just like his plan to build a wall along the southern border.

It is always more important to follow what Trump does, not what he says, and his actions reveal that he knows that he lost the election. He knows that there is no value in spending money on ballot audits. The real money for Trump has always been in keeping his supporters fooled because if they ever look behind the curtain, they will see a little man who is robbing them blind.