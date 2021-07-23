A review sparked by congress has found no evidence to support Tucker Carlson’s claim of being targeted by the NSA.

Tucker Carlson Lied About Being Targeted By The NSA

The Record reported:

The NSA has found no evidence to support Tucker Carlson’s accusations that the agency had been spying on him in an effort to knock his show off the air, two people familiar with the matter told The Record. An examination by the spy agency, prompted by congressional inquiries, found that the Fox News host’s communications were not targeted — as the NSA has previously stated publicly — nor intercepted through so-called “incidental collection,” where the U.S. government sometimes obtains the emails or phone calls of Americans in contact with a foreign target under surveillance, according to these people, who spoke on the condition of anonymity. Correspondence between intelligence agencies and oversight authorities are conducted through classified means.

Tucker Carlson’s NSA Claims Look Like A Publicity Stunt

Tucker Carlson appears to be pulling from the same “deep state” playbook as Donald Trump. Carlson knows that his primary audience is conspiracy theorists and Trump followers, so he seems to have cooked up some baseless claims about the NSA spying on him to both boost his ratings and give himself more credibility with his audience.

Carlson has not provided one single shred of evidence that he has been targeted by the NSA or anyone else in the intelligence community.

The NSA did find mentions of Tucker Carlson by foreign government, but that could be related to his Fox News propaganda operation. The government isn’t spying on Carlson, and the NSA is not out to get him, but Tucker Carlson is trying to be the next Donald Trump.