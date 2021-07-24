Eric Swalwell Exposes Tucker Carlson By Releasing Text Exchange

Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) didn’t just fight back against Tucker Carlson’s lies. He released a text exchange and suggested that the host was “losing his mind.”

Rep. Eric Swalwell Released Texts With Tucker Carlson

Rep. Swalwell tweeted:

Advertising

After years of lying about me and my family, @TuckerCarlson is losing his mind that I won’t return his calls. Sorry, Tucker, I’m just not that into you. Who knows what lie he’ll tell next? #TuckerTantrum pic.twitter.com/vwX7AfwJ1Z — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) July 23, 2021

Tucker Carlson’s Image Gets Blown Up By Eric Swalwell

Fox News has turned paranoid lies for profit into a booming media profile and influence within the Republican Party, but what Carlson is doing is following in the footsteps of Bill O’Reilly, Glenn Beck, and Donald Trump before him.

Advertising

Advertising

Carlson is playing the part of the truth-teller to his viewers, but when the cameras go off, Tucker Carlson is still the same whiny, needy, mentally insecure climber that had been booted off of every other cable network before he landed a gig on Fox and Friends Weekend.

It takes a seriously mentally unstable person to use their platform to smear someone with lies and then beg their victim to call them like a 16-year-old who is desperate for a date to the prom.

Rep. Swalwell exposed the real Tucker Carlson, and it looks like the California Congressman was right. Fox News’s ratings draw appears to be losing his mind.