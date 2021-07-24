655 SHARES Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Pinterest Reddit Print Mail Flipboard

Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) complained that public health officials are too concerned about public health, as he seems to want people to die of COVID.

Tom Cotton Thinks Public Health Officials Focus Too Much On Public Health

Video:

Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) accuses “public health bureaucrats” of * gasp * considering only “what they think is in the best interest of public health.” pic.twitter.com/pYtE02773g — The Recount (@therecount) July 23, 2021

Cotton said, “No one elected the CDC. No one elected Tony Fauci to make these decisions. Advisors advise. Elected officials decide, and the American people elected Joe Biden, and the members of Congress, and our governors, and our state legislators to make these decisions for us. If you just turn these decisions over to a bunch of public health bureaucrats, of course, the only thing they’re going to consider is what they think is in the best interest of the public health. They not going to balance off interests like whether people can make a living, or put food on the table, or their kids can learn in school.”

Tom Cotton Is Complaining About Public Health Officials Trying To Prevent COVID Deaths.

Sen. Cotton’s message is that public health should not be trying to keep people alive during the pandemic. Tom Cotton wants there to be no safety guidelines so that things can look normal. Forget about all of the people who are dying of COVID. That is just part of the cost of keeping schools open and people at their jobs.

Tom Cotton wants to run for president in 2024, and just like Sarah Huckabee Sanders, he is running on a platform of more COVID deaths for all.

Instead of fighting for the freedom to spread COIVD, Sen. Cotton should be encouraging Republicans to get vaccinated.

