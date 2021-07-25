WATCH: Fox’s Kurtz Blasts Critics Blaming His Network for Anti-Vax Stance, Says Low Vaccination Rate is Actually Biden’s Fault

After months of Donald Trump supporters refusing to get vaccinated, Fox News finally started to push their viewers to get their shots. It was kind of a half-hearted effort though.

After Fox & Friends Steve Doocy made an impassioned plea for viewers to get inoculated, co-host Brian Kilmeade was sure to note that they weren’t doctors.

And Sean Hannity talked about the value of getting vaccinated during his Wednesday show, he said the next night that he never told anyone to get their shot.

On a nightly basis, Tucker Carlson and Laura Ingraham are still creating vaccine hesitancy. According to Howard Kurtz, though, says Fox isn’t to blame for low vaccine rates among Republicans.

The host began, “Fox’s rivals are in a frenzy about blaming this network. But there are a lot of voices on Fox News Channel and many, including me, including the anchors who just made a second pro-vaccination PSA, want the tens of millions of holdouts to get the covid shots, and that includes these conservative hosts.”

Kurtz continued, “There are an awful lot of people, many on the right, who are either hesitant or outright refusing to get these life-saving vaccines. That would be true if Fox went off the air tomorrow. Overcoming their fears and doubts is a complicated problem for the Biden White House and all the vitriolic finger-pointing isn’t helping one bit.”

The months long anti-vaccine push from Fox had led to COVID surges in many red states. No matter how the network may want to spin the situation, the blame clearly lies with them.