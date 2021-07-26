President Biden has reversed a Trump policy that weakened the rules and allowed power plants to pollute communities with wastewater.

Biden’s EPA Reverses Trump Power Plant Pollution Rules

New today: Biden administration @EPA tightening rules for toxic wastewater pollution from power plants, revering Trump move to weaken them — Josh Lederman (@JoshNBCNews) July 26, 2021

The EPA announced:

Today, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced that it is initiating a rulemaking process to strengthen certain wastewater pollution discharge limits for coal power plants that use steam to generate electricity. EPA is committed to ensuring that our nation’s vital water resources are healthy and support safe drinking water, recreation activities, agriculture, industry, and vibrant communities. EPA undertook a science-based review of the 2020 Steam Electric Reconsideration Rule under Executive Order (E.O.) 13990, finding that there are opportunities to strengthen certain wastewater pollution discharge limits. For example, treatment systems using membranes continue to rapidly advance as an effective option for treating a wide variety of industrial pollution, including from steam electric power plants. EPA expects this technology to continue advancing and the agency will evaluate its availability as part of the new rulemaking.

The reversal of the Trump executive order is a real-world example of why the impact that presidential elections have on the ground in local communities across the country.

A decision by the previous president was polluting drinking water. If he had won a second term, the pollution would have worsened, and Americans would have been undoubtedly sickened and potentially killed.

Clean drinking water should not be a problem for any American, and President Biden is taking concrete steps to reverse this shame upon our nation.

