George P. Bush Turned His Back on his Entire Family to Support Donald Trump and Trump Just Humiliated Him by Endorsing His Opponent

The Bush family obviously has an incredible legacy in American politics. George H.W. and George W. Bush both served as president. Brother Jeb was Governor of Florida for 8 years.

And Jeb’s son, George P., hopes to follow in the family tradition. George P. was elected Land Commissioner of Texas in 2015. And now he’d like to be the next Attorney General in the state.

Advertising

George P. is also a full-throated Trump supporter. It’s an odd position for a Bush to take. The family never hid their disdain for the 45th president. And Jeb Bush, in particular, had a intensely contentious primary season against Trump in 2016.

Turning his back on his family, however, is probably not going to work out for the Texas Land Commissioner. Donald Trump will be backing his opponent Ken Paxton.

Advertising

Advertising

Trump wrote in a statement, “Attorney General Ken Paxton has bravely been on the front line in the fight for Texas and America, against the vicious and very dangerous Radical Left Democrats, and the foolish unsuspecting RINO’s that are destroying our country.”

The missive concluded, “Ken has my Complete and Total Endorsement for another term as Attorney General of Texas. He is a true Texan that will keep Texas safe – and will never let you down.”

After all the overtures from George P. Bush, Trump gives his "complete and total endorsement" to incumbent Texas AG Ken Paxton. pic.twitter.com/QfQbRdHKq8 — Andrew Solender (@AndrewSolender) July 27, 2021

Advertising

George P. Bush has yet to respond to the humiliating rejection from the former president.