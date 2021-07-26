Jen Psaki: Joe Biden Doesn’t Want to Fight Fox News Because Their Viewers Need Truth About COVID

Joe Biden is routinely attacked on Fox News. Each night the network’s personalities talk about his son Hunter or his mental capacity and sometimes they even discuss his policies.

But unlike the previous president, Biden has a thick skin and is used to facing criticism. So when Jen Psaki was asked recently about people from the administration appearing on Fox, she noted that Biden needs to reach those people too.

Advertising

Psaki made the comments while speaking on Snapchat’s Good Luck America. She was asked why Team Biden would put people on Fox shows where they are likely to be attacked.

The press secretary began by noting that, “Well first, we don’t do a lot of the personalities on Fox.” The personalities would be people like Tucker Carlson, Sean Hannity and Laura Ingraham.

Advertising

Advertising

Psaki continued:

“Look, I would say that the president’s No 1 goal still is beating the pandemic, our objective is to put people back to work, and we need to talk to Fox and Fox viewers in order to do that. Now, they are not waiting for the president, the vice-president and other people from the administration to tell them what to do. But they might have listened to medical experts or some of our doctors. They might. There might be information that strikes them because it’s so fact-based, if we conveyed to Fox that they may hear that.”

Advertising

The pandemic is now affecting a disproportionate amount of people who would watch Fox News. By putting their doctors on Fox, Biden is sticking to his commitment of being a president for all Americans.

Advertising