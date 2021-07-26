New Capitol Police Chief Comments on Attempts to Rewrite 1/6 Narrative: Attack Was “Not a Lovefest”

1.9k SHARES Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Pinterest Reddit Print Mail Flipboard

The new chief of the Capitol Police pushed back against attempts to rewrite the narrative about the January 6 attack on the United States Capitol, the day a mob of former President Donald Trump’s supporters stormed the building in a bid to overturn the results of the 2020 general election.

Tom Manger, the new Capitol Police chief, said the attack was not a “lovefest” or a “normal tourist visit,” a reference to remarks Trump made in February defending those who attacked the Capitol at his behest.

“Frankly, as the chief of this police department now,” he said. “I’m in a position to do things to ensure that that wouldn’t happen again. I’m in a position to ensure that these men and women have what they need to do their job.”

Asked if he is concerned about Trump’s supporters launching another attack, Manger answered yes.

“I would be a fool not to be concerned about that,” Manger said. “Obviously, the safety and security of the U.S. Capitol, the Congress, that legislative process, those are top priorities, and I’m absolutely concerned about all of those things.

He added that the Capitol Police is also aware of claims by Trump’s supporters that the former president will be reinstated next month.

“We are absolutely laser focused on information like that. We’re paying attention to that. We’re not going to show all of our cards and say ‘okay, these are all the things we know.’ I’ll tell you this. We’re going to plan for everything we know,” he said.

Manger said he will allow his officers to share their experiences before the House select committee’s first hearing into the attack, which is scheduled for Tuesday.

“We need to hear their stories,” the chief said. “They deserve to talk about what they went through.”