Opinion: Death Dealing Trump Acolytes Sue the FDA to Halt Covid Vaccines.

Apparently the so-called “pro-life” cult in the conservative movement didn’t get their fill of death and suffering while Trump was in the White House allowing over 550,000 Americans to perish from COVID-19. Now they are continuing to endanger tens-of-thousands of American lives by discouraging the gullible and the stupid from getting vaccinated against the deadly virus.

Still dissatisfied that their death-dealing crusade is not successful enough, a group of pro-Trump “doctors” have filed suit against the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Federal Drug Enforcement Agency demanding an injunction to halt all COVID-19 vaccines in the United States. Seriously, nobody can make this up.

The group, “America’s Frontline Doctors” is allegedly (almost certainly) connected to the big-money groups involved in the Save Our Country movement and assert in their lawsuit that:

“Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) data shows that the Vaccines are not effective in treating or preventing SARS-CoV-2 or COVID-19”

The group also claims that the various COVID-19 vaccines “have killed at least 45,000 people in the United States alone.”

Of course that is one giant pile of male bovine excrement, but the entire lawsuit consists of “dozens of pages of conspiratorial nonsense and scientific illiteracy.”

The real problem, and inherent danger with this type of nonsense, is that there are millions of Americans just looking for an “official reason” to reject the vaccine. And coupled with right-wing media fear-mongering, and the anti-vaxxer cultists promoting outright lies, conspiracies, and deliberate misinformation, the group is dealing a world of death and suffering to ignorant Americans already suspicious of medical science; until they need an organ transplant, emergency surgery due to an accident, or some science-based cancer treatment.

America’s Frontline Doctors are a group of Trump-supporting malcontents who filed their lawsuit in the U.S. Northern District Court of Alabama and falsely claimed that the vaccines which have been given emergency use authorization by the FDA do not actually prevent the spread of covid-19.

The cretins behind America’s Frontline Doctors also assert that the vaccine’s emergency use authorization should never have been granted because according to them, “the coronavirus pandemic is not an emergency.” It is highly likely that survivors and families of the over 600,000 Americans who have perished due to contracting the deadly virus may disagree.

America’s Frontline Doctors is led by Trump acolytes Dr. Simone Gold and Dr. Stella Immanuel who both assisted Trump in promoting hydroxychloroquine; the anti-malaria drug that does not treat COVID-19 according to several clinical trials, and a drug Trump never received before, during, or after he allegedly contracted the virus. He did, however, get vaccinated in secret; but don’t tell any anti-vaxxer because they know it’s not true. He would never betray his followers.

Dr. Simone Gold, a participant in Trump’s attempted coup on January 6, also has close ties to the Tea Party Patriots Foundation suspected of funding last year’s crusade to open the country up during the height of the pandemic. She also gave a speech just prior to Trump’s call to action against the government calling the COVID-19 vaccines “an experimental biological agent deceptively named a vaccine.” Gold has also been “a go-to source” for Fox News on the (non-existent) dangers of the medical profession’s mitigation efforts against the virus.

The other so-called doctor, Stella Immanuel, is the brainiac who claimed cysts are the result of people having sex with demons and witches.

It is unclear exactly how much the Tea Party Patriots is behind America’s Frontline Doctors crusade against the efforts to, at least, slow the spread of the virus, and now get the vaccine banned. However, they are “clearly involved in both the Save Our Country and America’s Frontline Doctors’ efforts to downplay the pandemic.” Those efforts now include a frivolously dangerous crusade to ban the vaccine and endanger more American lives.

There was a time not too long ago that the anti-vaxxer movement consisted of a bunch of conspiracies promoted by an ex-playboy bunny seeking attention. Trump embraced the conspiracy and opened the door for what is now a cause célèbre for conservative media hacks and what can only be labeled freaks of nature posing as reputable medical professionals.

No doubt this lawsuit seeking an injunction to halt the COVID-19 vaccine will fail, but it will garner no small number of religious and conservative proponents certain that attempting to stop the spread of a virulent plague is a means of controlling the population. Many of these anti-vaxxer types are only alive today because of vaccines, and yet they are the frontline advocates willing to endanger more American lives. As an aside, it is no exaggeration to claim a healthy majority of these death-dealers claim to be “pro-life.”

It is a sad state of affairs when well over half-a-million Americans have needlessly died because Trump was disinterested in being proactive and stopping the virus before it spread across the nation. Because of his efforts over a year, a vaccine has become a hot-button social and political issue among the stupid segment of the population that are almost exclusively religious and Republican.