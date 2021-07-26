Report: In COVID Ravaged Missouri, People are Getting Vaccinated in Disguise So Their Friends and Family Don’t Find Out

After months of creating hesitancy, Republican lawmakers and figures in Conservative media are urging people to get the vaccine. There is a clear and obvious reason. The disease is now disproportionately affected people in majority Republican states.

But oftentimes, when the pushes for vaccination are made, they’re done half-heartedly. And thanks to Donald Trump’s year-long mockery of safety precautions, many Conservatives have been left with the idea that vaccines are something to be embarrassed about.

Missouri has been utterly ravaged by the Delta variant. And the Southern state, not surprisingly, also has one of the nation’s lowest vaccination rates.

The problem has gotten so bad, in fact, that some Trump supporters are now willing to get their shot. One Missouri doctor reports that some of these people are showing up in disguises so no one will see them.

Dr. Priscilla Frase of Ozarks Healthcare told ABC News, “I’ve had several people come in to get vaccinated who have sort of tried to disguise their appearance and even went so far as to say, ‘Please, please, please don’t let anybody know that I got this vaccine. I don’t want my friends to know.'”

The doctor also mentioned that the hospital system has created private rooms so embarrassed MAGA supporters don’t have to be seen.

Watch the segment below, courtesy of ABC News:

People in Missouri are wearing disguises to get vaccinated, ABC News reports pic.twitter.com/eQgTM7WE9x — David Edwards (@DavidEdwards) July 26, 2021