Rudy Giuliani Held a Rally Against the Cuban Government in Miami and Barely Anyone Showed Up

At one point, Rudy Giuliani was a wildly popular mayor who was seen as a future presidential contender. Things have changed a lot over the last 20 years or so.

The former New York City mayor is now a bit of a joke. From his 4 Seasons Total Landscaping press conference, to hair dye dripping down his face to an unexpected cameo in the latest Borat movie, Giuliani can’t stop embarrassing himself.

But in his mind, the former Trump lawyer is still a power player in the world of politics. On Monday, Giuliani flew to Miami to hold a rally against the current Cuban government. And according to reports, about a dozen people showed up.

The Miami Herald reports:

"Giuliani, also the former mayor of New York City, entered the restaurant at about 9 a.m. and did not come out until about 12:30 p.m. to give his remarks in a short, improvised press conference under a scorching sun. He spoke to a group of about 15 people surrounding him, including five protesters who were there since the morning and stood near him. Some of the people waiting to be seated in the restaurant for lunch also walked closer and listened in." The Trump sycophant dedicated most of his speech to slamming Joe Biden. "It took our president four days to respond to this," he said. "And then he made a statement that's pathetic." Giuliani continued, "If the president of the United States can't speak up for freedom clearly, succinctly and with great strength, then he isn't a real president." It is the height of absurdity that Giuliani would call anyone else pathetic, but here we are.