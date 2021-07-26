Senate Democrats Are Putting Together A Pathway To Citizenship For 8 Million Immigrants

Senate Democrats are drafting a blueprint for a pathway to citizenship for 8 million immigrants as part of the reconciliation bill.

Bloomberg News reported:

Advertising

Senate Democrats will seek a pathway to citizenship for as many as 8 million undocumented immigrants in a broad economic package they want to pass this year, according to a Senate Democratic aide familiar with the plan. ….. Of the 8 million immigrants that Democrats want to aid in the economic package, 3 million would be young undocumented immigrants known as “Dreamers,” migrant workers and some with “temporary protected status” because dangerous conditions present risks if they return to their home countries, the aide said. The other 5 million would be “essential workers” who have yet to be defined.

Democrats and some Republicans have been talking about a plan that would give immigrants who are contributing productively to the country a path to citizenship for decades.

A Path To Citizenship For Millions Of Immigrants Would Be Huge

One could argue that a path to citizenship for millions of immigrants is the kind of breakthrough the obstruction change that voters cast their ballots for when gave Democrats control of Congress and the White House.

Advertising

Advertising

If Democrats are successful, they will go a long way toward solving a problem that should have been resolved long ago.

The United States could go from a maniac who wanted to build a pretend wall to rewarding essential worker immigrants and Dreamers with a path to citizenship.

Advertising

Democrats are eyeing real change to move America forward.

Advertising