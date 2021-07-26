U.S. Not Lifting Travel Restrictions Due to Delta Variant

Reuters has confirmed that the United States will not lift existing travel restrictions “at this point” due to concerns over the high transmissibility of the Covid-19 Delta variant and the higher number of coronavirus cases in the country, according to a White House official.

The United States has recorded more than 34 million cases total since the pandemic began and the number of cases has risen significantly in recent weeks as the Delta variant continues to account for the majority of infections in the country. About 83 percent of new Covid cases in the U.S. this month are delta variant infections.

Delta variant cases are concentrated among those who are unvaccinated and the number is likely to increase in the coming weeks, the official said.

Currently, the United States bars entry for most noncitizens who within the last 14 days have been in the U.K., European Union nations, Ireland, China, India, South Africa, Iran, and Brazil.

