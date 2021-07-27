Watch Rep. Adam Kinzinger Get Choked Up And Hold Back Tears As He Thanks Capitol Police Officers

Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) got choked up and held back tears as he thanked police officers for holding the line during the 1/6 attack.

Video:

Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) gets choked up and holds back tears as he thanks police officers for holding the line during the Capitol attack. pic.twitter.com/1EgmWIC589 — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) July 27, 2021

Rep. Kinzinger said, “We may have our deep differences on other policy issues, but we are all Americans, and I want to thank you for holding that line.”

Rep. Kinzinger is solidly a Republican, so it is a shame that Kevin McCarthy and the House Republican caucus are trying to drum Kinzinger out of their party for doing his patriotic duty.

Kinzinger is correct. He doesn’t have much in common with Democrats in terms of policy, but just like the Democrats, he clearly loves his country, and views getting to the truth of 1/6 as his patriotic duty.

It is a shame that there is no longer a place for American patriots in Donald Trump’s Republican Party.

