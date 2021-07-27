CDC to Recommend That People Vaccinated for Covid-19 Resume Indoor Mask Wearing in Some Parts of the Country

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is expected to recommend that some people vaccinated for Covid-19 should resume indoor mask-wearing in parts of the country that have seen a surge in cases. The recommendation would mark a reversal of a policy announced just two months ago and comes amid more reports of breakthrough infections with the Delta variant of the virus in people who were fully immunized.

Federal officials met on Sunday evening to discuss reversing their policy, which previously said people fully protected from the coronavirus could go mask-free indoors in most scenarios (and recommended that the unvaccinated should still wear masks).

The CDC has continued to push for more Americans to be vaccinated as the vaccine campaign has stagnated.

Less than half of Americans (49.1%) are fully vaccinated against Covid-19, according to the most recent CDC data, and it will take at least a couple more weeks before the nation hits 70% of Americans with at least one dose of the vaccine, a target initially laid out by the Biden administration that failed to be met by July 4.