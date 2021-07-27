CNN’s Gangel: It Must Have Been Excruciating For Trump to Hear Heroic Cops Bash Him and His Supporters [VIDEO]

2.2k SHARES Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Pinterest Reddit Print Mail Flipboard

At this time last year, Donald Trump was still in office and was the nominal head of the Republican party. Now that he’s out of office, though, he is still fully in control of the GOP. And the party is focused on making sure Trump is protected and never blamed for anything.

Tuesday was a tough day for the GOP. Despite desperate attempts from Kevin McCarthy to sabotage the 1/6 Insurrection panel, it began today. And McCarthy didn’t even have bomb throwers like Jim Banks and Jim Jordan to make a mockery of the hearing.

Instead, the four police officers were able to tell their full stories which painted Trump and his terroristic supporters in an awful light. CNN’s Jamie Gangel explained why this must have been excruciating for the former president.

The CNN reporter began, “Donald Trump is not happy. What happened today is what he didn’t want to happen. He did not want any committee, and to your point, he didn’t have Jim Jordan or any other allies there fighting back or pushing back.”

Gangel continued, “It also was devastating because four policemen in uniform, four heroes, sat there and in devastating, excruciating detail, talked about how Donald Trump supporters were racist, were violent, were trying to stop democracy. This was a bad day for Donald Trump.”

At one point, Republicans were in control of the White House, House and Senate and could better protect Trump. That is going to get much more difficult to do over the next year and a half.