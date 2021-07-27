Liz Cheney Says Capitol Riot Committee Should Uncover Everything That Happened at the White House on 1/6

Representative Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) said the House select committee tasked with investigating the events of January 6 must uncover everything that happened at the White House that day as well.

Investigators must figure out “what happened every minute of that day in the White House — every phone call, every conversation, every meeting leading up to, during and after the attack,” Cheney said in opening remarks at the committee’s first public hearing.

“Honorable men and women have an obligation to step forward. If those responsible are not held accountable, and if Congress does not act responsibly, this will remain a cancer on our Constitutional Republic, undermining the peaceful transfer of power at the heart of our democratic system,” Cheney said. Cheney’s remarks came after she told reporters that the committee could subpoena former President Donald Trump and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.). Advertising Advertising “It could,” she told ABC News. “The committee will go wherever we need to go to get to the facts.” Cheney has pushed back against her fellow Republicans who have criticized her for her role on the committee. ”There are some in my party, including Leader McCarthy, who continue to act as though this is about partisan politics, I think it’s really sad. I think it’s a disgrace,” she told ABC’s George Stephanopoulos. Advertising “The American people deserve to know what happened every minute of that day,” she added.