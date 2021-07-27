“No Shirt, No Shoes, No Vaccine, No Service” Fox’s Geraldo Calls for Unvaccinated People to be Banned From Restaurants, Businesses and Colleges

One doesn’t have to be a rocket scientist to understand why the Delta variant is surging in certain parts of the country. The outbreaks are happening in red states where vaccination rates are lowest.

The hosts of Fox News, though, don’t want to tell their viewers that they are the ones responsible for potential new COVID restrictions. So they picked a regular target to blame, immigrants. That led to a furious response by Geraldo Rivera.

Jesse Watters called blaming immigrants common sense, saying, “You don’t think it’s a coincidence that all of these variants are popping up in the very places on the border that Biden has opened?”

Rivera blasted Watters for “bending over backwards” to blame immigrants for everything. He then continued:

“If you are unvaccinated then you should at least get tested every week, on your own or understand why you are banned from the VA, why you are banned from restaurants, why you are banned from other businesses and colleges increasingly, and they should be. Because it’s selfish. If you are unvaccinated and you are going around without being tested, you are an arrogant, selfish SOB.”

Geraldo Rivera Says it's time to start banning unvaccinated people from restaurants, businesses and colleges. pic.twitter.com/o4ZFCjGkAb — PoliticusUSA (@politicususa) July 27, 2021

With Juan Williams leaving The Five, Rivera has emerged as the common sense voice on the show. He ended the segment by saying, “I am absolutely in the camp of no shirt, no shoes, no vaccine, no service.”

