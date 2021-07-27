Reps. Matt Gaetz and Marjorie Taylor Greene’s pro-1/6 terrorist press conference was taken down by protesters with whistles and signs.

Video:

WATCH: Protesters interrupt news conference with Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene, Matt Gaetz and others on January 6th. Press conference ends. Full video here: https://t.co/7tlY1ReDvO pic.twitter.com/qNU1EsPFGN — CSPAN (@cspan) July 27, 2021

There was not much security at the press conference apparently, because protesters were able to walk right behind the House Republicans carrying signs calling them traitors and rapists, while protesters blew whistles as they spoke.

The whistleblowing got under Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s skin, because she said, “First of all, to the guy who’s blowing the whistle, we are not deterred, and so for anyone that’s here being an activist and yelling today here is the statement that I need everyone to understand. We will not back down. We will not stop asking questions.”

Less than a minute later, the Republicans did back down and ended the press conference.

The House Republicans at the press conference were endorsing treason. As Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD) said during the 1/6 Committee hearing the Republicans who attacked the Capitol are traitors.

Greene, Gaetz, Gohmert, and Gosar were using their platform as members of Congress to support people who tried to overthrow the government.

The people that the Republicans were out there supporting are accused of committing crimes against the United States, and one should view the actions of the protesters as a patriotic act to protect democracy.