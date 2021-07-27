The Doughy Denizens of MAGA World Spent the Day Beating Up on World Class Athlete Simone Biles

Simone Biles has certainly done plenty to make her country proud. The 24 year old gymnast has won countless gold medals including 4 from the 2016 Olympics and 19 more in various World Championships.

On Tuesday, the gymnast shockingly announced that she will no longer compete in the team portion of the 2020 games. The sexual assault survivor wanted to do what was best for her mental health.

Advertising

Not surprisingly, this moved enraged a number of unaccomplished Conservative males. Piers Morgan took to Twitter to write, “Are ‘mental health issues’ now the go-to excuse for any poor performance in elite sport? What a joke,” he tweeted. “Just admit you did badly, made mistakes, and will strive to do better next time. Kids need strong role models not this nonsense.”

Are ‘mental health issues’ now the go-to excuse for any poor performance in elite sport? What a joke.

Just admit you did badly, made mistakes, and will strive to do better next time.

Kids need strong role models not this nonsense. — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) July 27, 2021

Advertising

Advertising

Federalist Editor John Daniel Davidson opined, “Biles doesn’t suffer from a specific mental illness, at least not that we know of or that’s ever manifested itself before. What she experienced wasn’t that, it was something more common among professional athletes: she got psyched out. She wasn’t mentally tough when she needed to be.”

And perhaps the most pathetic criticism came from Charlie Kirk. Kirk, who dropped out of Community College, said during his podcast, “You’re representing your nation, you selfish sociopath. You know who has the gold medal? Russia! I have to look at the 4’11” Olympians chewing on their gold medals smirking at the Americans. I’m not okay with that!”

Advertising

Charlie Kirk calls Simone Biles a "selfish sociopath" and a "shame to the country" "We are raising a generation of weak people like Simone Biles" pic.twitter.com/yDLtblAS35 — Jason Campbell (@JasonSCampbell) July 27, 2021

Millions of people around the country have mental health issues. Hopefully people are more inspired by the examples set by Biles and Naomi Osaka than the mindless prattle peddled by Conservative sources.