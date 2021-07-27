WATCH: Fox’s Baier Says Today’s Hearing Should Spell the End of Republicans Trying to Downplay the Insurrection

Despite the best efforts of Republicans, there was a hearing on the 1/6 insurrection on the Capitol today. The GOP lawmakers, of course, were trying to prevent the hearing because it made them look incredibly bad.

Following the proceedings, Bret Baier talked about how compelling the testimony of 4 Capitol police officers who were attacked that day. And the Fox News anchor said this should spell the end of Republicans who are trying to downplay the seriousness of that day.

“If you were watching you saw compelling, at times damning, emotional testimony from these four officers who fought the line to try to protect the Capitol and the lawmakers inside,” Baier began. “For anybody watching who looked at that and looked at the videos and their testimony about that day and thought it was not violent I think that was an eye-opener.”

Fox's Bret Baier calls out Republicans who are downplaying the seriousness of the 1/6 riots. pic.twitter.com/qo4XR8ehvK — PoliticusUSA (@politicususa) July 27, 2021

The Fox host then moved on to those trying to downplay the events. “While Republicans politically are saying that this is a partisan effort and that they charge that it’s not going to get to the questions that they think are important about January 6th, why were the Capitol Police so ill-prepared for what happened that day. You cannot watch this testimony and say that it’s not a big deal. And you cannot watch this testimony and say that there are questions that are going to take us places that I don’t think we know where we’re going to go yet.”

It was refreshing to see at least one Fox anchor call out gaslighting GOP members. The rest of the day, Fox viewers will most likely hear about how it was all Nancy Pelosi’s fault.

