WATCH: Liz Cheney Tears Into Fellow GOP’ers McCarthy, Scalise and Elise Stefanik

As horrible as the events of 1/6 were, the vast majority of Republican lawmakers would like people to forget about it. A select few GOP congresspeople were willing to investigate the matter.

Adam Kinzinger and Liz Cheney both accepted Nancy Pelosi’s invitation to participate in the 1/6 panel. And for their service to their country, they were branded “Pelosi Republicans.”

Still, as Cheney explained during a Tuesday appearance on CNN, she is willing to serve her country before she serves her party.

The Wyoming lawmaker was asked by Jake Tapper, “These MAGA forces tried to steal the election once and they’re going to try again. And we don’t hear Kevin McCarthy and Steve Scalise and Elise Stefanik say, no, no, no, we would never do that again. There is zero attempt at reassuring people that what you are suggesting is not true.”

Cheney responded, “Look, in some ways I think it’s actually even worse than that, Jake. I think that we’re in a situation where the people that you mentioned seem to view this as some sort of a partisan political game. And as every American who watched saw this morning, this is really deadly serious. This is a situation where the institution’s held, but it was a close-run thing. And as the chairman said, we didn’t have a peaceful transfer of power. We had an insurrection, we had an assault on the Capitol.”

Cheney has shown again and again over the past few months that she will try to save the party from themselves. She is in for one hell of a fight, though.