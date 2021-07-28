Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) has finally confessed that he talked to Donald Trump on January 6, which means that at minimum, he is a material witness.

Jim Jordan Finally Admits That He Talked To Trump On 1/6

Ohio's @Jim_Jordan confirms to me: “I spoke with [Trump] on Jan. 6th." Before, during or after attack? “I spoke with him that day, after? I think after. I don't know if I spoke with him in the morning or not. I just don't know…I don't know when those conversations happened.” pic.twitter.com/h4fbuMYtk0 — Taylor Popielarz (@TaylorPopielarz) July 28, 2021

When asked if he spoke to Trump on January 6, Rep. Jordan answered, “Yeah, I spoke with the (former) president last week. I speak with the (former) president all of the time. I spoke with him on January 6. I talk with President Trump all of the time.”

So, in Jordan’s telling, he and Trump are besties who talk constantly.

Jordan got much more evasive when asked when he talked to Trump on January 6, “Um, I spoke with him that day after? I think after. I don’t know if I spoke with him in the morning or not. I don’t know, uh, when those conversations happened.”

Jim Jordan Must Be Subpoenaed To Testify Before The 1/6 Committee

One suspects that Rep. Jordan knows a lot more than he is letting on. January 6th was no ordinary day at the Capitol, so it is unfathomable for Jordan to suggest that he doesn’t know when he talked to Trump on the day that the nation was attacked by domestic terrorists.

Jim Jordan’s evasiveness combined with the fact that his voice when up several octaves when he was asked when did he talked to Trump is a pretty big hint that the 1/6 Select Committee needs to subpoena Rep. Jordan and find out exactly what he knows by putting him under oath and asking the big questions.

Speaker Pelosi was 100% correct to keep Jim Jordan far away from the 1/6 investigation.