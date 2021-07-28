Pelosi: McCarthy is “Such a Moron” for Criticizing Mask Mandates

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) called her counterpart, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) “such a moron” after he announced his opposition to a mask mandate in the House amid a nationwide surge in Covid-19 cases.

Last night, McCarthy criticized mask mandates as “not a decision based on science” but one “conjured up by liberal government officials who want to continue to live in a perpetual pandemic state.”

Make no mistake—The threat of bringing masks back is not a decision based on science, but a decision conjured up by liberal government officials who want to continue to live in a perpetual pandemic state. — Kevin McCarthy (@GOPLeader) July 28, 2021

McCarthy’s comments came after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended that some people vaccinated for Covid-19 should resume indoor mask-wearing in parts of the country that have seen a surge in cases. The recommendation marks a reversal of a policy announced just two months ago and comes amid more reports of breakthrough infections with the Delta variant of the virus in people who were fully immunized.

Pelosi backed the mask mandate and earlier this morning expressed her support for Brian Monahan, the Capitol physician who in an internal memo said that all members of Congress “should wear a well-fitted, medical-grade filtration mask (for example an ear loop surgical mask or a KN95 mask) when they are in an interior space.”

“That’s the purview of the Capitol Physician … the mandate from him. I have nothing to say about that except we honor it,” Pelosi told reporters outside the Capitol.

“He’s such a moron,” she said when asked about McCarthy’s remarks before getting into her car and leaving.

You can watch the exchange in the interview below.

Pelosi says McCarthy is “such a moron” when asked about his criticism of the reinstated mask mandate in the House. pic.twitter.com/4dlYlMrTlQ — jay svoboda (@jaysvoboda) July 28, 2021