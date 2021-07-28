Trump Humiliated As GOP Support For Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill Doubled After He Tried To Block It

It was an epic humiliation, as Donald Trump tried to get Republicans to oppose the bipartisan infrastructure bill, but instead, 17 of them voted to advance it.

The Senate Voted 67-32 To Advance The Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill

Here is the list of the 17 Republican Senators who voted to advance the bill:

Sen. Roy Blunt (R-MO)

Sen. Richard Burr (R-NC)

Sen. Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV)

Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-LA)

Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME)

Sen. Kevin Cramer (R-ND)

Sen. Mike Crapo (R-ID)

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC)

Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-IA)

Sen. John Hoeven (R-ND)

Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY)

Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-AK)

Sen. Rob Portman (R-OH)

Sen. James Risch (R-ID)

Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT)

Sen. Thom Tillis (R-NC)

Sen. Todd Young (R-IN)

Trump Effort To Block The Bill Resulted In More Republicans Supporting It

Trump had spent weeks trying to get Republican Senators to block the bill because he was jealous that Republicans are working with Biden when he could not any infrastructure legislation passed during his presidency.

Lawrence O’Donnell pointed out that Trump’s opposition caused Republican support to double:

Lawrence O'Donnell points out that Trump's attempt to block the bipartisan infrastructure bill resulted in a doubling of Republican support for advancing the legislation. pic.twitter.com/2rXKAaWmpv — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) July 29, 2021

A Note About Krysten Sinema And The Infrastructure Reconciliation Bill

By the way, people should ignore Sen. Kyrsten Sinema’s claim that she won’t support the reconciliation infrastructure bill. Sinema’s full comments made it clear that she wants something for Arizona in the bill. Sinema has been talking to the White House and her fellow Senate Democrats for weeks.

There is a reason why Biden and Schumer are so confident that the reconciliation infrastructure bill will pass. Sinema isn’t going to kill the bill, and she won’t be the last Democratic Senator to try to get something in exchange for her vote.

Trump Has Been Completely Humiliated (Again)

Without the power of the presidency or even his Twitter account, Donald Trump has no power over Republican senators. The orange emperor has no clothes, and he has shown once again that only bad things happen he tries to meddle in the Senate.

Instead of stopping the bill, Trump caused Republican support to double, as has taken his political ineptitude to a whole new level.