WATCH: Geraldo Doubles Down, if You Come Into my House Unvaccinated, I’ll Kick Your A*s

This week, many Conservative outlets and lawmakers began to turn against those Americans who have chosen to remain unvaccinated. Of course, plenty of Fox anchors have continued to refers to endangering one’s community as a “choice.”

Geraldo Rivera, now the voice of reason on Fox’s The Five, has continually raged against this talking point. In fact, the pundit said on Wednesday that anyone unvaxxed people expecting to cross his door could expect a kick in the as*.

Advertising

After host Katie Pavlich whined about vaccine passports, Rivera responded, “I think less of people who are not vaccinated. I think it’s an arrogant, selfish, reckless act. I have five grandchildren, all under the age of 12, who are susceptible to someone sneezing on them.”

Geraldo doubles down, if you come into my house unvaccinated, I'll kick your ass. pic.twitter.com/TQJ0atcHmf — PoliticusUSA (@politicususa) July 28, 2021

Advertising

Advertising

Geraldo continued, “I think it is absolutely so selfish, that it is appalling. Sometimes the government has to tell, not ask. The government has to tell right now. I want people to have to show, when I go to the bar, I want to know everybody is vaccinated. Or have the test. Here is my negative test, here it is, and every week it has to be updated.”

While many Fox hosts have called for people to get vaccinated, Rivera is the lone host to call for unvaccinated people to become ostracized. The message night not land with most Fox viewers, but it is appreciated.