ActBlue Reports Record Start to Midterm Cycle Thanks to Democratic Grassroots Contributors

Democratic grassroots contributors donated $289 million through the online fundraising platform ActBlue during the second quarter of 2021. The group said the news signals a significant level of excitement ahead of next year’s midterm elections.

Democratic grassroots contributors have donated more than $602 million through ActBlue during the first six months of the year––that’s the biggest start to an election cycle in the group’s 17-year history.

“As we head into the 2022 midterm elections, people across the country are showing enthusiasm and long-term commitment to the causes and candidates they believe in,” Erin Hill, the group’s executive director said in a statement.

On Twitter, the group said that grassroots donors are stepping up their donations "because they know Republicans are hurting Black voters, reproductive rights, the trans community, & more."

Small-dollar donors are doubling down on state legislature races because they know Republicans are hurting Black voters, reproductive rights, the trans community, & more. Total dollars raised on ActBlue for state leg candidates in Q2 ‘21 increased 156% compared to Q2 '17. — ActBlue (@actblue) July 29, 2021

“The energy and participation in Q2 followed an already historic Q1, which means this continues to be the biggest start to an election cycle in ActBlue’s history. This deep engagement shows sustained enthusiasm for investing in Democrats ahead of the 2022 midterms, even without Trump at the top of the ticket, and in continuing to fuel movements for racial, social, economic, and environmental justice,” the organization said.

