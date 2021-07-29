Posted on by Alan Ryland

House GOP Policy Committee Slammed After Pledging It Will Protect Americans from “Socialist” Left

The House Republican Policy Committee was harshly criticized after it pledged to protect Americans from the policies of the “socialist” left.

The committee claimed that “Failed leadership from the Biden Administration, [House Speaker] Nancy Pelosi, and DC Democrats” have left the United States “in crisis.”

“Republicans in Congress will continue to work for American families and stand against the socialist policies of the left,” the committee said.

 

People swiftly condemned the party for its inaction.

Despite the committee’s claims, left-wing policies have proven to be quite popular with the American public.

A previous CNBC All-America Economic Survey found that the majority support policies such as paid maternity leave, government funding for childcare and boosting the minimum wage.

The committee’s statements come after the Senate voted to advance a bipartisan infrastructure bill to codify their ambitious economic agenda.