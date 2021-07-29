Kevin McCarthy Falls Apart And Blames The Brett Kavanaugh Debate For His 1/6 Cover-Up

At a press conference, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy tried to pin his cover-up of the 1/6 attack on the Brett Kavanaugh confirmation debate.

Kevin McCarthy Ties The 1/6 Attack To Brett Kavanaugh

Video:

Kevin McCarthy blames the Brett Kavanaugh confirmation hearings, which happened in the Senate, not the House, and have nothing to do with January 6, for his attempted cover-up of the Capitol attack. pic.twitter.com/UIfGiencDk — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) July 29, 2021

McCarthy said:

Even though attorney general reports talk about capital police needing better reform and better training, a Republican, Rodney Davis produced legislation she would never bring up for a hearing, and yes, it does rest with them. Yes. All of the effects. January 6 should not have happened. The capital police officers should not have gone through what they did. This line was broken in the Kavanaughdebates. No change was taken since then.

Kevin McCarthy Is In Trouble And He Responded With A Deranged Word Salad

Kevin McCarthy spent the press conference trying to jam as much outrage and Republican buzzwords into his statements as possible. The result was that nothing the Minority Leader said made a bit of sense. It was a bunch of strung together that culminated with McCarthy blaming the debate over Brett Kavanaugh’s Supreme Court nomination in the Senate for weakening the Capitol police and leading to the 1/6 attack.

Democrats are to blame for the attack on the Capitol because of Brett Kavanaugh’s confirmation hearings in 2018!

That’s what Kevin McCarthy is going with.

House Republicans are in big trouble. The 1/6 Committee has set up an anonymous tip-line for Capitol staffers and others to call, McCarthy and his caucus are going to be under investigation for their potential role in the attack.

Kevin McCarthy has no lucid defense for the actions of his party on January 6, so he is trying to blame Democratic opposition to Brett Kavanaugh’s Supreme Court nomination for the Capitol attack.