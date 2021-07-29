Lauren Boebert Calls For Adam Kinzinger and Liz Cheney to Be Banned From the Republican Cloakroom

Back in 2016, the GOP ceded the Republican party to Donald Trump and they have never gotten it back. As a result, the new faces of the party are people like Marjorie Taylor Greene and Lauren Boebert.

A tiny percentage of Republican lawmakers have tried to push back against the Trump takeover. Adam Kinzinger and Liz Cheney are two of those members. Both are sitting on the 1/6 panel studying the insurrection.

Kinzinger and Cheney are also facing huge blowback from their party. Earlier this week, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy called the duo “Pelosi Republicans.” And Lauren Boebert is now calling for the two members to be banned from the Republican cloakroom.

The freshman Colorado Rep. told reporters:

“These members should not be allowed in our closed door private meetings or even the Republican cloakroom. We had important meetings yesterday in the cloakroom. I saw Kinzinger in there. Why is he able to be part of those conversations while he goes back and confers with the opposition. Both of these politicians, Kinzinger and Cheney, have worked more with Pelosi than they have with myself, my colleagues or even [minority] leader McCarthy.”

Boebert continued, “They are a cancer to our party and to our caucus and they most be expelled from our conference.”

The Colorado Rep. may be one of the most inexperienced members of the House, but she is certainly one of the loudest. It is unlikely that Kinzinger or Cheney will listen to anything she has to say.

