Marco Rubio Looks Like An Idiot After Attacking Defense Secretary Without Knowing Philippines COVID Rules

Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) attacked Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin for wearing a mask and shield in the Philippines, where they are required.

Marco Rubio Attacked The US Secretary Of Defense

Rubio tweeted:

Our @SecDef is vaccinated But he arrives in the Philippines wearing a mask AND a face shield Embarrassing COVID theatre pic.twitter.com/y0UBYEfqTD — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) July 29, 2021

The Philippines Requires Masks And Face Shields In Public

Bill Kristol replied that the Philippines requires masks and shields in public:

The Philippine government requires a mask and shield in public places (h/t @janecoaston). @SecDef is being courteous and respectful of his host government. An apology from @marcorubio to @SecDef would be appropriate. https://t.co/AmRdg23for — Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) July 29, 2021

Marco Rubio Looks Like A Moron Engaging In Cynical Anti-Mask COVID Theater

Marco Rubio is obviously worried about what could be the most difficult reelection campaign of his career against Rep. Val Demings. Rubio is doing what he does best. He is pandering to the lowest common denominator. Sen. Rubio also still wants to be president in the worst way imaginable.

Rubio is so desperate to court the Trump voters in his state and set himself up for another presidential campaign that he is tweeting without knowing the COVID protocols in foreign countries.

Rubio has gone all-in on the anti-vaccine, anti-mask, pro-death Republican cult.

Marco Rubio is trying to save his seat, and in the process revealing why he is a national embarrassment.