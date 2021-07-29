Report: Trump is Pumping Big Money Into Ohio Primary Because He’s Scared of Another Candidate He Endorsed Losing

Donald Trump needs something to do. Thanks to an investigation by New York State, his business career is in shambles. He’d love to be president again, but has to wait 3 more years to even run.

And in order to be the candidate in 2024, Trump has to keep his control over the Republican party. Right now, it is going pretty well and the GOP has essentially ceded power to the former president.

But Trump needs to help Republicans win seats. One of his first efforts at doing so recently failed. Susan Wright lost a primary for Texas 6th Congressional District despite an endorsement and robocalls.

The next test will come in Ohio where Trump is supporting Mike Carey in the primary race for the 15th District. According the CNBC, the former president is pumping money into the race late because he’s afraid his reputation can be tarnished if Carey loses.

Christina Wilke writes, “The former president has staked his entire political brand on his status as a kingmaker in the Republican Party. A second loss for a Trump-backed candidate in as many weeks would put a serious dent in Trump’s aura of invincibility.”

As of right now, Trump is the 2024 favorite. There are a number of scenarios where he could lose his grip. Not being able to get candidates elected would be a big one.